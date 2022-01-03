Japan’s Sapporo could host 2030 Winter Olympics

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The International Olympic Committee and Japan officials have been holding behind-the-scenes talks that could secure Sapporo’s bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics in 2022, The Japan Times reported citing “multiple sources with knowledge of the matter”.

Because Sapporo’s track record of hosting and managing events is highly regarded, the decision could be decided in the city’s favor before this year ends, according to The Japan Times.

Sapporo, which staged the 1972 Winter Olympics, will conduct a survey throughout Hokkaido as early as March to study the pros and cons of hosting in 2030.