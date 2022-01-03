Prime Minister Pashinyan, Iranian President discuss regional processes

YEREVAN, JANUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

PM Pashinyan and President Raisi “discussed a number of issues on the agenda relating to the future development of the Armenian-Iranian relations,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a readout.

“The importance of close cooperation of the governments of the two countries aimed at strengthening economic ties was underscored. Nikol Pashinyan and Ebrahim Raisi also touched upon the processes taking place in the region.

The President of Iran congratulated the Prime Minister and the Armenian people on New Year and Christmas holidays. In turn, Prime Minister Pashinyan congratulated the Christians of Iran on New Year and Christmas and thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran for creating the necessary conditions for preservation of identity of the Armenians of Iran. The interlocutors agreed to continue high level contacts between the two countries.”