Armenian government transfers 15% of its shares at Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine to National Interests Fund

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 5, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government will transfer the 15% shares it holds in the Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine to the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) for accredited management, while still holding state ownership in the shares.

The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting on January 5.

The move is expected to provide more effective participation in the government’s shareholding at the company.