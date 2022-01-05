Ex-Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Ambassador to Russia
YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Former Minister of Defense Vagharshak Harutyunyan was appointed as the new Armenian Ambassador to Russia, the presidency said.
- 18:40 Tokayev announces that from now on he’s the Head of Security Council of Kazakhstan
- 17:37 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-01-22
- 17:36 Asian Stocks - 05-01-22
- 17:25 No case of COVID Omicron variant reported in Armenia so far
- 17:15 Ex-Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan appointed Ambassador to Russia
- 16:40 COVID-19: Armenia in EU’s green zone
- 15:12 Deputy PM Mher Grigoryan to serve as Armenia’s chairman of joint inter-governmental commission with Iran
- 14:20 Armenian government ratifies EEU-Singapore agreement on cooperation
- 13:02 Armenian Minister of Healthcare to issue order mandating COVID-19 health pass
- 12:19 Armenian government transfers 15% of its shares at Zangezur Copper Molybdenum Combine to National Interests Fund
- 11:11 129 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
- 10:04 Garik Sargsyan appointed acting mayor of Vedi
- 09:19 European Stocks - 04-01-22
- 09:17 US stocks - 04-01-22
- 09:16 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 04-01-22
- 09:13 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 04-01-22
- 09:11 Oil Prices Up - 04-01-22
- 01.04-19:01 Two MPs of the faction “Civil Contract” submit letters of resignation
- 01.04-17:32 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 04-01-22
- 01.04-17:30 Asian Stocks - 04-01-22
- 01.04-14:28 Turkey embargo wasn’t working in practice, says Armenian lawmaker after lifting trade ban
- 01.04-13:04 Armenia rolls out homegrown Sputnik Light vaccine
- 01.04-12:33 Turkish Pegasus airline requests permit from Armenian aviation authorities to re-launch Istanbul-Yerevan flights
- 01.04-12:05 Income tax lowered in Armenia
- 01.04-12:04 Georgia again rejects 3+3 format meeting
18:05, 12.30.2021
Viewed 2634 times Azerbaijan continues to hold about 200 Armenian POWs, distorting their status - law signed by Biden
21:48, 12.29.2021
Viewed 2562 times Charges pressed against Israeli company and its senior employees which used drones against Armenian positions
20:18, 12.29.2021
Viewed 1945 times Young diplomats of Iraqi Kurdistan take training at the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia
18:58, 12.30.2021
Viewed 1941 times The ban on the import of goods of Turkish origin will not be extended
21:07, 12.29.2021
Viewed 1859 times We must resolutely move towards the Armenia that our ancestors, our martyrs dreamed of - PM Pashinyan