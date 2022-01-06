“We strongly condemn the manifestation of violence” – Armenian Foreign Ministry on situation in Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the situation in Kazakhstan.

“We are following the armed clashes in Kazakhstan with concern. The infiltration of terrorist groups is alarming. We strongly condemn the manifestation of violence, we are convinced that it is not a way for solving political issues.

We believe that steps need to be undertaken for preventing further clashes, restoring the environment of tolerance which is necessary for peaceful political processes in the country, including the exercise of citizens’ right to peaceful rallies and freedom of expression,” it said.