Flyone Armenia’s first flight from Yerevan to Istanbul scheduled for February 2

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Flyone Armenia airline received a permit from the Turkish government to operate roundtrip flights from Yerevan to Istanbul, Flyone Armenia President of the Board of Directors Aram Ananyan told TASS news agency.

Flyone Armenia received the permit from Armenian authorities earlier in late December 2021.

“Flyone Armenia airline received a permit from Turkish aviation authorities to operate the Yerevan-Istanbul-Yerevan flights. The first flight is scheduled for February 2,” Ananyan told TASS.