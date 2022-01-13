Armenia reports 298 new cases of COVID-19 in one day

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. 298 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, the ministry of health said.

The total number of confirmed cases has reached 346,811.

111 patients have recovered in one day, bringing the total recoveries to 333,311.

The death toll has risen to 8014 (4 death cases registered in the past one day).

5763 COVID-19 tests were conducted on January 12.

The number of active cases is 3972.