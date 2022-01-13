Alen Simonyan receives US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy

YEREVAN, 13 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. President of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan on January 13 received US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy ahead of his working visits to the USA.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the National Assembly of Armenia, issues on the agenda of the Armenian-US cooperation were touched upon. The directions of cooperation to be implemented this year were also outlined.



The sides exchanged thoughts on legislative reforms related to several spheres.