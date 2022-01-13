Armenian President concerned over the continuing Azerbaijani militant rhetoric

YEREVAN, 13 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a meeting with the President of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan on January 13.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the President, a reference was made to the external and domestic challenges faced by the country. President Sarkissian expressed concern with regards to the recent days’ provocations of the Azerbaijani armed forces and the continuing Azerbaijani militant rhetoric.

President Sarkissian and the President of the National Assembly referred also to the role of the parliamentary diplomacy and highlighted more active and efficient activities in that area.