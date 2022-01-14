OSCE Chairman-in-Office highlights need to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau underlines the need to pay special attention to improving the security situation in the OSCE area, particularly by contributing to finding peaceful solutions to regional and protracted conflicts.

“It is time to put humanitarian consideration into the centre of our attention. Behind every protracted conflict there are people that suffer the most,” Rau said in his address to the OSCE Permanent Council, presenting Poland’s 2022 chairmanship priorities. He emphasized the Chairmanship’s priority of supporting societies in conflict areas, with special attention to vulnerable groups.

Minister Rau also highlighted that the Polish Chairmanship will focus on presenting initiatives to improve understanding and ease tensions in the OSCE area. “The OSCE project in its current state, with its norms and available tools, demands our proactive and positive approach. Our focus will be on improving the quality of debate in a steadily deteriorating atmosphere,” said Rau.