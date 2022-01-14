Russian MFA issues statement on the results of the meeting between the special representatives of Armenia, Turkey

YEREVAN, JANUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Based on the results of the talks held in Moscow on January 14, the Special Representative of Armenia Ruben Rubinyan and the Special Representative of Turkey Serdar Kilic agreed to conduct the dialogue in a constructive and apolitical way in order to find common ground, ARMENPRESS reports the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on this.

"The parties showed readiness to conduct a dialogue on a constructive, apolitical manner, with an open spirit and aimed at practical results, moving in small steps, passing from simple to complex. An agreement has been reached to continue finding common ground for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries, for the benefit of regional stability and economic prosperity," the statement said.