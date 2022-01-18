Armenian President, UAE Minister discuss cooperation opportunities in science, technology fields

YEREVAN, JANUARY 18, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with the United Arab Emirates Minister of State for Advanced Technology and Industry Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri, the Presidential Office reports.

Sarah Bint Yousif Al Amiri is also the Chairwoman of the UAE Space Agency and the Emirates Scientists Council.

The opportunities of cooperation in science, technology and space science areas, as well as implementation of joint programs were discussed during the meeting. The minister presented the actions being taken by the United Arab Emirates in fundamental science, space science sectors.

President Sarkissian invited the UAE Minister to take part in the STARMUS 6th festival on science and art in Armenia this year in September, which also aims at guiding youth to science, new technologies and future.

Armen Sarkissian said that Armenia also pays a great importance to science and technology fields, considering them as priority areas for the country’s future. In this context he talked about the presidential initiative ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) on science and technology development and the possible partnership on the sidelines of this program.

The meeting also touched upon the possibilities of exchange programs of young scientists and joint research.