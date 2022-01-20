Armenia expects OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs will visit the region – Security Council Secretary

YEREVAN, JANUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Armenia expects that the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region because it has been recorded by the international community that the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is not solved, and the OSCE Minsk Group is an important platform for the resolution, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters today.

“We expect that the Co-Chairs’ visit to the region and further steps will create an opportunity for the lasting and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict”, he said.

Grigoryan stated that Armenia will continue to take action so that it would be possible to formulate the comprehensive peace treaty. According to him, in order to sign this treaty, it is necessary to find a solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. He emphasized the need of trying to find solutions through negotiations, political tools within the OSCE Minsk Group. He said there are many issues such as unblocking, delimitation, demarcation, and after finding the solutions to these issues, there will be grounds for the peace agreement.

“There must not be any restriction on the status of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic, it is necessary to find a solution to the issue with negotiations under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”, Armen Grigoryan said.