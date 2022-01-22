Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   23 January

Armenia reports 940 new cases of coronavirus. 127 citizens recover

Armenia reports 940 new cases of coronavirus. 127 citizens recover

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 940 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 350 897, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5812 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

127 patients have recovered.

No death has been reported. The total deaths stand at 8027.

The number of active cases is 7242.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]