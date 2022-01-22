Armenia reports 940 new cases of coronavirus. 127 citizens recover

YEREVAN, JANUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. 940 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 350 897, the ministry of healthcare reports.

5812 COVID-19 tests were conducted in one day.

127 patients have recovered.

No death has been reported. The total deaths stand at 8027.

The number of active cases is 7242.