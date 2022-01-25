White House vows tougher sanctions on Russia compared to 2014

YEREVAN, 24 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The financial sanctions that the United States intends to impose on Russia in the event of an escalation of the situation in Ukraine will be more severe than the 2014 sanctions, ARMENPRESS reports the White House informed.

RIA Novosti reports that during a briefing a senior official of the US Presidential Administration stated that the current change in the value of the ruble reflects the importance of the economic sanctions that the United States is ready to apply. He reminded that after the unification of Crimea in 2014, the Russian ruble depreciated by 50% due to sanctions against the Russian Federation, and the Central Bank of Russia spent 25% of its reserve fund to maintain currency stability.

Today, as international tensions over Ukraine deepen, the Russian ruble continues to fall due to growing geopolitical risks. According to Russian media, 1 dollar costs 79 rubles, and 1 euro - 89 rubles.