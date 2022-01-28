LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-01-22

LONDON, JANUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 January:

The price of aluminum up by 0.52% to $3096.00, copper price down by 0.92% to $9835.00, lead price down by 0.94% to $2325.00, nickel price down by 0.99% to $22575.00, tin price up by 0.71% to $42600.00, zinc price up by 0.11% to $3620.00, molybdenum price stood at $44750.00, cobalt price stood at $71000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.