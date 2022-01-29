Coronavirus: 6 dead, nearly 2600 new cases in Armenia

YEREVAN, JANUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. 2594 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 364,348, Armenia’s National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported Saturday.

7342 tests were administered (total 2,716,415).

235 people recovered (total 335,462).

6 patients died of COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 8041.

As of January 29 the number of active cases stood at 19,316.