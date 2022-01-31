Armenia, UAE sign memorandum of intent at Expo 2020 Dubai

YEREVAN, JANUARY 31, ARMENPRESS. A memorandum of intent was signed between the Investment Support Center of the Armenian ministry of economy and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on January 30 on the sidelines of the National Day of Armenia at the Expo 2020 Dubai, the Armenian ministry of economy said.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan was also attending the signing ceremony of the document.

“The memorandum will become one more cornerstone in the commercial relations of Armenia and Abu Dhabi, will contribute to the strengthening of existing ties and will create new cooperation opportunities for both sides. It will make closer the economies of the two countries and will serve as a base for new joint projects”, the ministry said in a statement, adding that a roadmap for the expansion of cooperation will be created soon.