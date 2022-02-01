Russian deputy FM, EU’s Special Representative discuss settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 1, ARMENPRESS. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko held a telephone conversation with the European Union’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar at the latter’s initiative, the Russian foreign ministry reported.

The officials thoroughly discussed the current situation of the Geneva international talks over the security and stability in the South Caucasus, ahead of the next round of discussions, as well as the settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.