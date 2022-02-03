PM Pashinyan receives Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the delegation led by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, who is in Yerevan on a working visit, ARMENPRES was informed from the Offic eof the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Schallenberg's visit to our country and expressed hope that it will give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of the Armenian-Austrian relations. Noting that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Austria, the Prime Minister stressed that there is a great potential for cooperation between the two countries. In the context of its realization, the Prime Minister stressed the need for active cooperation between the governments of Armenia and Austria in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres. At the same time, Nikol Pashinyan welcomed the holding of the Armenian-Austrian business forum in Yerevan, which will contribute to the expansion of ties between the private sectors, the development and implementation of new joint investment programs, and the increase of bilateral trade.

Alexander Schallenberg noted that he had fruitful talks with his Armenian counterpart, noting that Austria is interested in deepening cooperation with Armenia in all directions. The Austrian Foreign Minister also highlighted the expansion of economic cooperation, adding that the Austrian businessmen are very interested in opportunities to operate in Armenia. Alexander Schallenberg welcomed the reforms being implemented by the Armenian Government aimed at developing and strengthening of democracy, emphasizing that his country is ready to assist Armenia in ensuring the further effective continuation of those reforms.

Nikol Pashinyan and Alexander Schallenberg also touched upon the developments in the South Caucasus region, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, emphasizing the need to resume the negotiation process and reach a comprehensive settlement within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs’ format. In this regard, the planned visit of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs to the region was highlighted.

Issues related to the opportunities for carrying out delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the provision of necessary conditions for that were also discussed.