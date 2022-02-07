Court orders re-arrest of Kajaran Mayor

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. A Court of Appeals ordered the re-arrest of the Mayor of Kajaran Manvel Paramazyan, weeks after he was freed on bail, his lawyer Yervand Varosyan said.

Mayor Paramazyan is accused in fraud, bribery and obstruction of voters/vote buying. He was indicted in July 2021. Paramazyan denies wrongdoing.

Paramazyan is on a 70,000,000 dram bail since December 2021, when the Syunik Province Court of General Jurisdiction approved the bail bond.