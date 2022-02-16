Ukraine-Armenia Business Council convenes founding meeting

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 16, ARMENPRESS. The founding meeting of the Ukraine-Armenia Business Council was held today, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

The meeting was attended by heads of the Unions of Manufacturers and Entrepreneurs of Ukraine and Armenia, Anatoly Kinakh and Arsen Ghazaryan, Chargé d' Affairs of Ukraine in Armenia Denys Avtonomov, Armenia’s Ambassador to Ukraine Vladimir Karapetyan, etc.

During the session Chargé d' Affairs of Ukraine in Armenia Denys Avtonomov highlighted the readiness of the diplomatic service to contribute to the development of the Ukrainian-Armenian economic relations, bilateral trade and mutual investments with all means.

According to AnalitikaUA.net, a social program of Union of Armenians of Ukraine is being implemented in Armenia, aimed at opening charging stations for electric vehicles. The Ukrainian-Armenians have already opened 24 such stations in the country. In autumn 2021, a delegation including Ukraine’s political and public figures visited Yerevan. The visit was organized by the Union of Armenians of Ukraine. “Our goal is to give a new impetus to the relations of Yerevan and Kiev”, Chairman of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Vilen Shatvoryan said.