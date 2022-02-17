Police Chief of Armenia and the Lithuanian Ambassador discuss issues related to new directions of cooperation

YEREVAN, 17 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Chief of the Police of Armenia, Major-General Vahe Ghazaryan on February 17 received Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė.



As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Police of Armenia, Vahe Ghazaryan, greeting the guest, congratulated on the occasion of the National Day of Lithuania. He highly appreciated the established cooperation between the Police of Armenia and the Embassy of Lithuania.



“Vahe Ghazaryan, highlighting the planned visit of the Chief of the Police of Lithuania to Armenia, hoped that it will further promote the collaboration of the law enforcement bodies of the two countries.



Major-General Vahe Ghazaryan expressed willingness to strengthen the cooperation.



Ambassador Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, thanking for warm welcome, referred to the programmes of the Embassy of Lithuania, which include a number of directions. ‘'She also highlighted the connection of the law enforcement bodies of the two countries, and pointed out a number of examples of effective cooperation.



The Chief of Staff of the Police Armen Mkrtchyan presented the reforms held in the Police. Mostly it was talked about the launch of the center of patrol service and the operative management.'' The Police of Armenia reports.



The sides discussed issues related to new directions of cooperation and also other issues presenting mutual interest.