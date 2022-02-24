Armenia briefs diplomatic corps on details of Sisian-Kajaran road construction project

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, jointly with the Road Department Foundation, presented to a group of foreign ambassadors accredited in Armenia the details of the tender of North-South Road Corridor’s Tranche 4 section (Sisian-Kajaran section).

Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan said in his remarks that the pre-qualification phase of the tender was announced recently and that they will wait 70 days for applications.

“The construction of this road section is highly important for Armenia both strategically, economically and in terms of security,” he said.

“This is a rather major and interesting project with numerous technical and specialized solutions. It will be a rather difficult and interesting road section with its kind. We are asking for your support, so that you inform major construction companies in your countries about this project so that they participate in the tender. Our goal is to attract highly experienced companies with powerful capabilities, in order to be able to organize the project properly in terms of the timeperiod and quality,” Sanosyan said.