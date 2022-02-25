Ukraine says ready to negotiate neutrality

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Ukraine is ready to engage in negotiations with Russia over a neutral status but is calling for security guarantees for doing so, UNIAN Information Agency reported citing a senior official at the Ukrainian presidency.

“Ukraine always leaves room for negotiations, including now, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion,” Mikhail Podolyaka, the advisor to the Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian presidency said in a statement. “This war must be stopped. These military actions must be stopped,” he said.