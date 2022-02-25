President of Artsakh hands over “Mesrop Mashtots” Order to Pastor of Martakert region Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. On February 25, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan and Pastor of the Martakert region Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, the Presidential Office reported.

A wide range of issues related to the state-church relations, the external and internal challenges facing Artsakh, and the intra-Armenian unity were discussed during the meeting.

Both sides underscored the role of the Armenian Apostolic Church in state-building process and preservation of the Armenian national identity, the need to combine the efforts of the state and the church to counter the existing challenges and solve national problems.

During the meeting, President Harutyunyan handed over the "Mesrop Mashtots" Order to Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan for substantial contribution to the preservation of spiritual values and 30-year-long dedicated service.