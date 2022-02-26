The Police and Russian peacekeepers are in Khramort (Artsakh), negotiations are underway. Hunan Tadevosyan

YEREVAN, 26 FEBRUARY, ARMENPRESS. The calls from the Azerbaijani side to leave the Khramort community in the Askeran region through loudspeakers are, in fact, intended to create panic, ARMENPRESS reports the head of the public relations department of the State Emergency Service of the Artsakh Republic Hunan Tadevosyan wrote on his Facebook page.

At the moment, the officers of the Askeran regional police department and the officers of the Russian peacekeeping mission are in Khramort. Negotiations are underway with the enemy, the results of which we will publish.

I would like to inform you that there is no panic in Khramort, no one is going to leave the village, on the contrary, there are 12 families displaced from other settlements living next to the locals," Tadosyan wrote.

Earlier, information was spread in the media that the Azeris have been demanding through loudspeakers from the residents of Khramort village of Artsakh's Askeran region for two days now to leave the village.