Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Iranian Minister of Industry, Mine, and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin will depart for the Armenian capital of Yerevan on March 3 to discuss the expansion of trade relations between the two countries, Mehr news agency reported.

In this regard, an Iranian business delegation consisting of companies in the fields of home appliances, clothing, medicine, aquaculture and fisheries, food industry, furniture, industrial machinery, and medical equipment left for Armenia to attend the meeting on trade and investment opportunities.