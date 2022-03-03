Global Finance names Ameriabank “Best Investment Bank” in Armenia  

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. Global Finance reputable magazine has published the list of winners of the World’s Best Investment Banks 2022 Award, naming Ameriabank the “Best Investment Bank in Armenia” for the seventh year in a row.

The winners of the reputable award were selected based on the input from industry experts and a series of criteria, including the market share of banks according to 2021 data, the number and size of deals, services and advice, structuring capabilities, distribution network, capabilities and efforts to address market conditions, innovation, pricing, after-market performance of underwritings and market reputation.

“Investment banks are playing a leading role in reshaping the world economy as the pandemic progresses,” - said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “It is more important than ever for companies to understand the specialties and skills that investment banks bring to the table. Global Finance’s Investment Bank Awards are a powerful resource on the leading institutions in this sector.”

The list of award winners and other details will be published in the April 2022 print and digital editions, as well as online at GFMag.com.

Ameriabank CJSC

Ameriabank is a dynamically developing universal bank in Armenia and one of the major and most stable financial institutions in the country, offering innovative corporate investment and retail banking services in a comprehensive package of banking solutions.

Ameriabank is the largest bank of Armenia with assets, exceeding AMD 1 trillion. The Bank is the absolute leader of the Armenian banking sector by all key financial indicators (assets, liabilities, loan portfolio, equity and net profit) per the 2021 year-end financial results.

Ameriabank leverages clearly formulated digital agenda, continuously bringing innovation and technology to financial services and products. The Bank has adopted a customer-centric approach to ensure service quality and modern banking experience in an evolving digital environment.