‘We all will be equal before the law’, President-elect of Armenia says

YEREVAN, MARCH 3, ARMENPRESS. President-elect of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan assures that everyone will be equal before the law in the country.

In his remarks in the Parliament, Khachaturyan expressed gratitude for giving a high trust vote to him. Addressing the Parliament, he said: “I think it’s a very important moment also for you in a sense that you have been granted with a right to elect President of the Republic”.

He used remarks of famous persons in his speech, stating: “The first one relates to freedom. In reality, the most important value that is given to person from birth is freedom”, he said. “As much as I feel myself free, I also want others to feel so”, he added.

He appreciated the lawmakers’ trust to him, for giving him an opportunity of responsibility. “This also is going to be an experiment for me. We always face experiments, but we must get out of them victorious. And this will be the task of all of us. I am convinced that we will succeed in this. I do not doubt both the accuracy, the sincerity and honesty of the job we did, I have no doubt in the will or responsibility of being necessary to our homeland and our compatriots. And I do not doubt that we think in this way”, he said.

Addressing the MPs, he said: “The rule of law is a supreme value for all of us. Immunity of property is also adopted as such by the Constitution. And it doesn’t matter what position we are holding, we all are equal and fulfill that equal right by paying taxes. In other words, we all will be equal before the state, the law. I think this is the principle that we are implementing and will implement”, he said and again thanked the Parliament for the trust. “No matter how hard it is, no matter what obstacles will be, you have already proved with your behavior that you are ready to that. I will join you and beware that the state institute, that is called presidential institute, will serve for the implementation of that goals. That goal will be directed not only to the citizens of Armenia, but also all our compatriots globally, to the implementation of universal values”, he added.