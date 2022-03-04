Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 March

Armenia U-21 - Ukraine U-21 match postponed

YEREVAN, MARCH 4, ARMENPRESS. UEFA European U-21 championship qualifying round Matchday 7 match between Armenia U-21 and Ukraine U-21 was to be held in Armavir on March 24.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, UEFA has decided to postpone the match. The new date of the match will be announced in April, the Football Federation of Armenia said.

UEFA European U-21 championship qualifying round Matchday 8 match between Serbia U-21 and Armenia U-21 will take place as planned on March 29 in Bačka Topola, Serbia.

 








