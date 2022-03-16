Asian Development Bank plans to continue projects in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 16, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Gnel Sanosyan received the delegation led by Arif Baharudin, the Executive Director of the Board of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Sanosyan attached importance to the opportunity to discuss the deepening of ongoing and future cooperation with the ADB. He underscored that numerous and multi-layered projects are being implemented through the ADB in Armenia.

Baharudin noted that Armenia’s economy is recovering in a rather good pace after the pandemic and that the ADB is willing to continue the implementation of projects in Armenia. Particularly, the ADB is inclined to continue the seismic safety improvement project in schools. The ADB is also interested in the southern section of the North-South project, and the cooperation in the energy sector is also highlighted.

Sanosyan’s deputy Kristine Ghalechyan thanked the ADB for their attention and consistency in the projects implemented in the road sector, and presented the projects that are being developed by the ministry.

Sanosyan and Ghalechyan highlighted the construction of the Sisian-Kajaran section of the North-South project and attached importance to the ADB’s involvement in this project. The opportunities for modernizing and implementing solid waste management programs in Armenia were also discussed.