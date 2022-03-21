Agreement reached to organize next session of U.S.-Armenia Strategic Dialogue

YEREVAN, MARCH 21, ARMENPRESS. Armenia continued high level dialogue with the United States, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan said at the parliamentary foreign affairs committee session on the government’s 2021 report of its 2021-2026 action plan.

He mentioned that during the year he had a meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and that the Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan was on a visit to the United States.

“An agreement was reached to organize the next session of the Armenia-U.S. Strategic Dialogue,” he said.