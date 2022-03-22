Union of Armenians of Ukraine continues efforts to help Mariupol residents

YEREVAN, MARCH 22, ARMENPRESS. The Armenians of Ukraine aren’t abandoning efforts to help residents of Mariupol, a representative of the Union of Armenians of Ukraine Ruben Makaryan told AnalitikaUA.net.

Makaryan said they are bringing food and fuel in all possible ways to the city. Humanitarian aid is brought to the city, and residents are evacuated on the way back.

“Risking their lives under fire, people are using their own cars to bring necessary supplies. There is especially shortage of fuel,” Makaryan said, adding that those willing to help residents of Mariupol can contact the representatives of the Donetsk Oblast local self-governing body.