Support programs for displaced persons of Artsakh presented at UN CSW66

YEREVAN, MARCH 24, ARMENPRESS. During the UN 66th session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York, the Armenian Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan delivered a speech, presenting the programs for the displaced residents of Artsakh.

Mkrtchyan told ARMENPRESS that he presented the challenges facing the people of Artsakh who were displaced as a result of Azerbaijan’s war of aggression.

“The majority of the more than 90,000 displaced people from Artsakh are women and children, and they have been included in different support programs. I presented the work aimed at overcoming the social crisis. I also spoke about what needs to be done to ensure dignified conditions for them,” Mkrtchyan said.

A significant part of the displaced persons have returned, but many have stayed in Armenia and they require assistance and dignified conditions. Accommodation remains a problem. As long as their housing issue isn’t solved in Artsakh they will stay in Armenia.