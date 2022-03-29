Azeri troops still deployed in Karaglukh area adjacent to Parukh, Artsakh authorities say

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. No significant ceasefire violations occurred on the Artsakh line of contact on March 28 and the operative-tactical situation remained tense, the Artsakh authorities said through a statement published by the official InfoCenter of Artsakh.

“The Azerbaijani troops remain in their positions in Karaglukh section adjacent to Parukh and no changes in positions took place during the day. The Artsakh Armed Forces took additional warning and suppressive measures especially in the direction of Karaglukh. Parallel with this, works continue with the Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command with the purpose of withdrawing the Azerbaijani side to their initial positions,” the Artsakh authorities said, urging the population to remain calm.

On March 24-25 the Azerbaijani troops attacked Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) military positions and invaded the Parukh village.

Azeri drone strikes killed 3 Artsakh troops and wounded 15 others.