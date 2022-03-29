‘We expect return of Azerbaijani troops to their initial positions’ – Artsakh parliamentary factions issue statement

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh – Free Motherland-UCA, United Motherland, Justice, Armenian Revolutionary Federation and Democratic Party of Artsakh, issued a joint statement today relating to the current Azerbaijani policy of pressures against the population of Artsakh.

“On March28, the gas supply, which has been artificially disrupted by Azerbaijan for days, was restored in the Republic of Artsakh. Gas supply is just a humanitarian issue, but Azerbaijan used it as a mean to exert psychological pressures on and terrorize the people of Artsakh. By once again demonstrating high civil responsibility, the Armenians of Artsakh managed to overcome the existing situation.

That policy of repression has been strongly criticized by Armenia, the Russian peacekeeping forces and the international community, particularly by Russia, US, France, as well as other countries and international organizations.

All factions of the National Assembly of the Republic of Artsakh express gratitude to the international structures and our friends for showing a principled stance.

At the same time, by highly valuing the consistent steps being taken by the Russian peacekeeping forces deployed in the Republic of Artsakh, we expect the return of Azerbaijani armed forces to their initial positions”, the statement reads.