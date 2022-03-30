Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations arrested

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations of Armenia Andranik Piloyan has been arrested, the Anti-Corruption Committee confirmed the news to Armenpress. However, it’s still unclear under which criminal case he has been arrested.

The Committee said they will release a press statement soon.

Earlier the Committee said that the investigative operations in the Ministry of Emergency Situations are being carried out within the frames of a criminal case being investigated in the Committee.

Andranik Piloyan is serving as the Minister of Emergency Situations since July 7, 2020.