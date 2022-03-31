State budget revenues overfulfilled by several billion drams in first quarter – SRC Chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 31, ARMENPRESS. In the first quarter of 2022, the state budget revenues have been overfulfilled by several billion drams, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Rustam Badasyan said at the Cabinet meeting today.

“It was overfulfilled as of few days ago. Tomorrow we will sum up the full data. The talk is about the overfulfillment of the figure of the first quarter by several billion drams in case when we have not received our share of the EAEU common boiler this month”, Mr. Badasyan said.

As for the pessimistic expectations, Badasyan said this relates to other quarters.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he has no pessimistic expectations, is very optimistic, including in working discussions held with the SRC Chairman.