Valérie Boyer calls on France, EU, UNESCO to protect Artsakh's cultural heritage

YEREVAN, APRIL 1, ARMENPRESS. Valérie Boyer, a member of the Republican faction of the French Senate and vice-chairman of the France-Armenia Friendship Group, called on the French government, the European Union and UNESCO to protect the people and cultural heritage of Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Valérie Boyer wrote on her Facebook page. The Senator also published a photo with Father Hovhannes Hovhannisyan, the pastor of Dadivank.

"While the international community is fully involved in the war in Ukraine, I once again ask the Government, the European Union, UNESCO to intervene, to protect the Armenian population and its cultural heritage," wrote Valérie Boyer.