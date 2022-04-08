International tender for Meghri Border Crossing Point modernization takes place

YEREVAN, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced a tender for the construction of the Meghri Border Crossing Point through its electronic procurement system on December 23, 2021.

The bids were officially opened by the assessment commission after the deadline expired.

The commission, which includes representatives of the Armenian State Revenue Committee and other government bodies, will study the packages submitted by organizations, as well as their past records and bids.

The validity period of the bids is 120 days.

The Meghri Border Crossing Point modernization project is implemented in accordance to a loan and grant agreement signed between Armenia and the EBRD. The project is worth approximately EUR 21,000,000 and the construction will last 30 months.

The modernization of the facility includes the construction of a two-storey administrative building (4000sq.m) with 1500sq.m. solar power station on the roof, a 40,000 sq.m. parking lot, 5 entry and exit lanes and modern X-ray machines.

The modernization will facilitate and accelerate services and contribute to the activation of the North-South Transport Corridor by boosting transit shipments.