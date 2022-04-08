President of Artsakh chairs regular sitting of Security Council

STEPANAKERT, APRIL 8, ARMENPRESS. On April 8, President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan chaired a regular sitting of the Security Council, his Office said.

Issues related to the military-political situation in the republic, recent developments taking place in the region and their potential impact on Artsakh were on the discussion agenda.

Ad initium, Minister of Defense Kamo Vardanyan delivered a report on the situation on the line of contact, emphasizing that in recent days the operative-tactical situation has been relatively stable following certain tension.

The Head of State noted that active efforts are being exerted to maintain peace and stability in Artsakh, and in this regard the tendencies are quite positive.

“Of course, we continue our efforts with the Russian party to withdraw the Azeri troops to their starting positions from the village of Parukh and the Karaglukh height of the Askeran region. At the same time, I would like to state that the Russian Federation has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to guaranteeing the security of the people of Artsakh through peacekeeping contingent and other military-political mechanisms. The provisions of the trilateral statement signed on November 9, 2020 continue to apply and based on this logic, we will keep building a peaceful life in our homeland, at the same time constantly improving the effectiveness of our own security mechanisms”, said President Harutyunyan.

Arayik Harutyunyan also highlighted that considering the new realities and challenges in the region, the implementation of various programs aimed at the defense of the country and civil defense will be in the spotlight of the government.

The need to create an open social-political platform in the National Assembly with the involvement of parliamentary forces was also discussed at the sitting, the aim of which is to organize regular interaction and discussions with various public circles on the military-political developments in the country. Anyone can join the platform in the near future, addressing to the NA staff.

The President gave concrete instructions on a number of issues discussed during the sitting.