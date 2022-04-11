Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs exchange views on issues related to the preparation for peace talks
19:38, 11 April, 2022
YEREVAN, APRIL 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov on April 11.
As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the ministers exchanged views on demarcation and formation of the commission on border security, preparation of peace talks and humanitarian issues.
