Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 April

Armenia national futsal team defeats Kosovo, takes first place in the group

Armenia national futsal team defeats Kosovo, takes first place in the group

YEREVAN, APRIL 12, ARMENPRESS. FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 qualifying round match of C group between Kosovo and Armenia took place in a Bulgarian city of Varna on April 11. Armenia defeated Kosovo with a score of 2:1, the Football Federation of Armenia reported.

Winning all 3 matches, the Armenian team scored 9 points and confidently took the first place in the group.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]