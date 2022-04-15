Easter Festival to be organized for first time in Armenia

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. The first Easter Festival will take place on April 17 in Yerevan.

The event is organized by the Children’s Special Creative Center, with support from the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

The festival will take place near the Saint Anna Church and Saint Katoghike Church in central Yerevan.

The Easter Festival will feature musical performances and presentation of handicrafts made by children.

The symbolic color of the festival is red, and organizers asked attendants to wear any red clothing or red accessory if possible.