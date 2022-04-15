Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 April

President Khachaturyan holds meeting with Lithuanian Ambassador

YEREVAN, APRIL 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan held a meeting on April 15 with the Ambassador of Lithuania to Armenia Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, the presidency said in a press release.

President Khachaturyan and Ambassador Stanytė-Toločkienė both expressed conviction that through joint efforts they will contribute to the expansion and further deepening of the Armenian-Lithuanian agenda. They underscored that the two countries have big potential for cooperation in economic, high-tech, educational and cultural sectors.








