The United States welcomes the steps taken by Armenia and Azerbaijan for peace talks

YEREVAN, APRIL 18, ARMENPRESS. The Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs of the US State Department referred to the possible peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The United States welcomes PM Pashinyan’s recent comments on peace negotiations with Azerbaijan, the recent bilateral call between the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the commitment of the president of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to peace negotiations”, reads the Twitter page of the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.