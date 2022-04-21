Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan holds meeting with Jordanian legislators

YEREVAN, APRIL 21, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with a delegation led by Jordanian lawmaker Khaldoun Hina, the Head of the Jordan-Armenia Friendship Group at the Senate of Jordan.

Simonyan attached importance to multi-polar partnership between the two countries and expressed hope that the visit of the Jordanian delegation will contribute to the implementation of joint projects.

The sides stated the necessity for developing cooperation between Armenia and Jordan, emphasizing the activity of the parliamentary friendship groups.

Speaking about Armenia’s readiness to establish lasting peace in the region, Simonyan briefed the Jordanian delegation on the situation that was caused after the 2020 war which the Azerbaijani-Turkish tandem unleashed against Artsakh.

The Jordanian legislators underscored the necessity for solving the Karabakh conflict diplomatically, through peaceful path.

Prospects of partnership between the parliaments were also discussed.