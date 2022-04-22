Pashinyan, EU’s Toivo Klaar highlight need for resolution of NK conflict under auspices of OSCE MG Co-Chairmanship

YEREVAN, APRIL 22, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

The Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also attended the meeting, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Highlighting the Armenia-EU cooperation, the Armenian PM highly appreciated the President of the European Council Charles Michel’s efforts aimed at stability in the region, which, jointly with other international partners’ efforts contribute to regional dialogue.

Reiterating Armenia’s commitment to the democratic reforms agenda, Nikol Pashinyan expressed satisfaction over the allocation of 2,6 billion euros to Armenia as part of the EU Eastern Partnership program’s economic and investment package and implementation of development programs.

Toivo Klaar thanked the Armenian Prime Minister for the assessment and reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepen partnership with Armenia and continue efforts aimed at regional peace.

The interlocutors exchanged views over the course of implementation of the agreements reached at the April 6 Brussels meeting of PM Pashinyan, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Issues related to the Nagorno Karabakh issue, the delimitation and demarcation between Armenia and Azerbaijan and unblocking of economic and transport infrastructures of the region were discussed.

Both sides emphasized the necessity for a comprehensive resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

The course of implementation of the programs planned under the Eastern Partnership investment package was discussed.

In this context Ambassador Wiktorin presented ongoing works and upcoming actions. The programs are aimed at strengthening democracy in Armenia, boosting the economy and development of SMEs, energy and infrastructure sectors.