Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 April

Garo Paylan faces “legal process” in Turkey after presenting bill on recognition of Armenian Genocide

Garo Paylan faces “legal process” in Turkey after presenting bill on recognition of Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, APRIL 24, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish ruling AK party plans to launch a legal process against Member of Parliament of Turkey, the ethnic Armenian Garo Paylan, for submitting a bill on recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

AK spokesperson Omer Celik said Paylan made a “politically immoral” move and demanded the MP to apologize from the Turkish people. “We will launch the required legal process over this matter,” Celik added.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]